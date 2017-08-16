Eagles' Mitchell White: Re-signs with Eagles
White re-signed with the Eagles on Tuesday, Jeff McLane of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.
White was waived by the team Sunday, but picked back up after the release of running back Ryan Mathews. After several seasons in the CFL, White is trying to earn a depth corner and special teams' role. He still figures to have a long shot at landing on the final roster, but the team is clearly interested in what he brings to the table given the second opportunity during training camp.
