Johnson carried the ball six times for 20 yards in Saturday's 22-13 preseason loss to the Browns.

The undrafted rookie out of Florida missed time at the end of training camp due to a minor hamstring strain, but Johnson suited up Saturday and was the second running back into the game for the Eagles after AJ Dillon. Johnson ended up leading Philadelphia in rushing yards on a poor day overall for the offense, although he failed to convert a two-point conversion late in the second quarter, but the most important takeaway was that he showed he was healthy. He's unlikely to crack the gameday roster for Week 1, but given their similar early-down skill sets, Johnson could find himself stashed on the practice squad in case Dillon isn't able to stay on the field after he missed the entire 2024 campaign with Green Bay due to neck issues.