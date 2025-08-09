Johnson (hamstring) will be sidelined for Saturday's training camp practice, Dave Zangaro of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.

Johnson is working through a hamstring injury, which forced him to observe Thursday's preseason opener against the Bengals from the sidelines. He signed with the Eagles as an undrafted free agent in late April, so an extended absence hurts his chances of making the 53-man roster at the end of training camp. Johnson will focus on getting back on the practice field and being available for the Eagles' second preseason game against the Browns on Saturday, Aug. 16.