Johnson did not participate in Sunday's training camp practice due to a hamstring injury, Jeff McLane of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

Reps in practice are important for players like Johnson, who is competing for a backfield depth spot on the Eagles' 53-man roster after signing as an undrafted free agent in late April. He'll focus on recovering from his injury in order to be available for the Eagles' preseason opener against the Bengals on Thursday.