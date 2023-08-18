Ojomo suffered a neck injury during Thursday's preseason game against Cleveland and won't return to the contest.

Ojomo sustained the injury while attempting to bring down Browns QB Kellen Mond in the second half. The rookie defensive tackle remained on the field for a while after the play and was subsequently carted off on a stretcher. The Eagles provided an update soon thereafter, indicating that Ojomo had movement in all of his extremities. He tallied three tackles (all solo) prior to sustaining the injury.