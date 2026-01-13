Ojomo finished the season with 38 tackles and six sacks.

A seventh-round pick back in 2023, Ojomo has gone from a 13 percent snap share as a rookie to 37 percent in his second season all the way up to 60 percent in his third year. He started nine games for the Eagles and played in all 17, finishing second on the team in sacks. The impressive development should keep him as a key part of the defensive line rotation next season.