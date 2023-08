Ojomo, who was diagnosed with a concussion after the Eagles' 18-18 tie with the Browns on Aug. 17, returned to practice Sunday, Dave Zangaro of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.

Ojomo was carted off the field after attempting to bring down Browns quarterback Kellen Mond in the second half. Now healthy, the 2023 seventh-round pick can make his final push for a depth spot on the Eagles' 53-man roster.