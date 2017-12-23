Eagles' Mychal Kendricks: Added to injury report

Kendricks has drawn a questionable designation ahead of Monday's game against the Raiders due to a foot injury, Jeff McLane of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

Kendricks was absent from the injury report throughout the week, so it is unclear when he picked up the injury. Kamu Grugier-Hill would likely fill in at weakside linebacker should Kendricks ultimately sit out. Final confirmation on his status is unlikely until closer to kickoff Monday.

