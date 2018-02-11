Eagles' Mychal Kendricks: Bounces back in 2017
Kendricks posted 77 total tackles (55 solo), two sacks and six passes defensed across 15 games during the 2017 regular season.
Kendricks' defensive snap count jumped back up to 2015 levels, and accordingly he came just shy of his statistical output from that same season. The 27-year-old was on the field sparingly through the first few weeks of 2017, but his 17-tackle game Week 6 at Carolina ensured that his per-game snap count would almost double thereafter. Despite the increased opportunity, he was never able to rack up tackles consistently and only averaged five per game from Weeks 8-16. The California product's contract status makes him a constant subject of trade rumors, but if he is back in Philadelphia in 2018, similar production can be expected.
