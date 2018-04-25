Eagles' Mychal Kendricks: May remain in Philadelphia
Brandon Brooks restructuring his contract may mean the Eagles keep Kendricks rather than trade or release him, Zack Rosenblatt of NJ.com reports.
The team could save $4.4 million in cap space getting rid of the 27-year-old, and after the signings of Corey Nelson and Paul Worrilow, it seemed Kendricks was likely on his way out of town. However, the Brooks restructuring means the six-year vet doesn't necessarily need to be moved, and whether he stays or goes now is more likely to depend on if the Eagles draft another linebacker. Following a lackluster 2016, Kendricks rebounded last season with 77 tackles (55 solo) and two sacks. He may find it difficult to repeat those numbers if he stays in Philadelphia given the stable of linebackers currently on the roster.
