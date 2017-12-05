Eagles' Mychal Kendricks: Nine tackles in loss
Kendricks made nine tackles (four solo) in Sunday's loss to the Seahawks.
The tackle total was his highest since Week 6 at Carolina, and he hadn't exceeded four in any of his previous three contests. He is not a recommended IDP option in Week 14 against a Rams offense that does not give up many points to linebackers.
