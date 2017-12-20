Eagles' Mychal Kendricks: Nine tackles in win

Kendricks recorded nine tackles (eight solo) during the Eagles' Week 15 victory over the Giants.

Kendricks' tackle total tied his second highest output on the season. All of his production came across 61 defensive snaps (69.0 percent). The 27-year-old outside linebacker will look to carry his momentum into the Eagles' Week 16 matchup versus the Raiders.

