Eagles' Mychal Kendricks: Notches sack Sunday
Kendricks racked up seven tackles (six solo), one sack and one pass breakup Sunday against the 49ers.
Seven tackles is a solid number, but it's a huge regression from the 17 tackles he made against Carolina in Week 6. Of course, that was an anomaly, and Kendricks has yet to show the consistency that's needed to be a long-term IDP threat. Therefore, he's a risky IDP option, but he has a high ceiling so it may be worth it if he's able to log over 50 defensive snaps for the third consecutive game.
