Eagles' Mychal Kendricks: Playing Monday
Kendricks (foot) is active for Monday's contest against the Raiders, Tim McManus of ESPN.com reports.
Kendricks followed a limited/full/full practice regimen this week but still received a questionable designation for this contest. Given the all-clear to play Week 16, the weakside linebacker will seek out a fruitful outing versus Oakland's 22nd-ranked offense.
