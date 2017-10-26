Eagles' Mychal Kendricks: Practices fully Wednesday
Kendricks (hamstring) was a full participant at the Eagles' practice Wednesday.
Kendricks was inactive for Monday night's victory over the Redskins, and the additional rest appears to have paid off. The Eagles could ill afford another injury to their linebacking corp, with starting middle linebacker Jordan Hicks lost for the season with a ruptured Achilles.
