Eagles' Mychal Kendricks: Questionable for Monday

Kendricks (hamstring) is questionable for Monday's game against Washington.

Kendricks logged two limited practices to close out the week, but that he couldn't participate fully in practice at any point this week and missed Thursday's practice entirely implies he might be truly questionable for Monday, or at least somewhat limited even if he's expected to play. Najee Goode might be next in line if Kendricks can't provide his usual workload as Philadelphia's third linebacker.