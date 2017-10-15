Eagles' Mychal Kendricks: Records double-digit tackles Thursday

Kendricks recorded 17 tackles (12 solo, 5 assisted) in Thursday's victory at Carolina.

He saw 55 snaps, his highest number of the season and made them count, as he almost doubled his tackle total for the year. Perhaps this sort of monster game will allow the Eagles to take it easy with Jordan Hicks' nagging ankle injury. However, Hicks will have extra time to recover since Philadelphia doesn't play until Monday night in Week 7, so this remains a situation to monitor in IDP leagues.