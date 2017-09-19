Eagles' Mychal Kendricks: Records sack on Sunday's loss
Kendricks finished Sunday's loss to the Redskins with four solo tackles, one sack, and a pass defended.
Although he played in 15 games last season, the sack was the 26-year-old's first since the 2015 season. Kendricks had a relatively light workload, as he saw just 20 snaps (38%) in the contest. However, he made the most of his time on the field and will look to carry that momentum into Sunday's game against the Giants.
