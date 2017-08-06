Eagles' Mychal Kendricks: Returns to practice Sunday

Kendricks (quadriceps) returned to practice Sunday, Dave Zangaro of CSN Philly reports.

Kendricks hadn't practiced since last Wednesday due to a quad strain. Barring a setback, he should be fine for the Eagles' preseason opener Thursday in Green Bay.

