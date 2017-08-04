Eagles' Mychal Kendricks: Sitting out with quad injury

Kendricks has missed the past two practices with a quadriceps injury and is considered "day-to-day" by head coach Doug Pederson, PennLive.com reports.

Although Pederson is downplaying the injury, Kendricks has dealt with quad strains in each of the past two seasons, so this seems to be a recurring problem for the sixth-year linebacker. Look for the Eagles to keep him sidelined until they're sure he's good to go.