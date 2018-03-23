Play

Eagles' Mychal Kendricks: Undergoes ankle surgery

Kendricks underwent surgery on his ankle Thursday, Tim McManus of ESPN reports.

The procedure Kendricks underwent is described as a "clean-up" that should only sideline him for a few weeks. As a result, the linebacker should be back on his feet in time for the start of the Eagles' offseason workout program next month.

