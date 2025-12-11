Hinton (back) had his 21-day practice window expire Wednesday without being activated from IR, per the NFL's official transactions log.

Hinton had practiced in full since having his 21-day practice window opened late November, but the Eagles nonetheless refrained from activating the rookie sixth-round pick to the 53-man roster. As such, Hinton will remain on IR for the rest of the 2025 campaign. He didn't suit up for a single regular-season game.