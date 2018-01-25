Eagles' Najee Goode: Sets career high in tackles
Goode had 22 tackles (18 solo) in 16 games with the Eagles in 2017.
Goode once again served as a special teams conributor for the Eagles but did garner three starts, recording 11 tackles (10 solo). The 28-year-old enters 2018 as an unrestricted free agent and is likely to be featured in a similar role next season, wherever he ends up signing.
