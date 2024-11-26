Dean recorded eight tackles (five solo), including 1.0 sacks and an additional tackle for a loss, and a fumble recovery in Sunday's 37-20 win over the Rams.

The starting inside linebacker dealt with a groin injury during the practice week leading up to the game but was a full participant by Thursday's session. Dean, a 2022 third-round pick, continued his career-best season with his big night: He now has 84 tackles (53 solo), including 3.0 sacks, four pass breakups, including an interception, and two fumble recoveries in 2024.