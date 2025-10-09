Eagles' Nakobe Dean: All set for Week 6
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Dean (knee) is active for Thursday night's matchup with the Giants.
Dean will make his season debut after missing the first five games of the year while recovering from a torn left patellar tendon that he suffered in January. The linebacker recorded 128 total tackles (80 solo), including 3.0 sacks, while also adding an interception, a forced fumble and two fumble recoveries over 15 regular-season games last year.
