Defensive coordinator Vic Fangio said Tuesday that Dean (knee) will return to practice "either this week or next," Jimmy Kempski of the PhillyVoice reports.

Dean opened the season on the reserve/PUP list while continuing to recover from a torn left patellar tendon that he suffered during the Eagles' NFC wild-card win over the Packers in January. He is eligible to have his practice window open this week, and once that happens, the Eagles will have 21 days to reinstate Dean from the PUP list. The 2022 third-rounder is still a long shot to play in the Eagles' Week 5 clash against the Broncos on Sunday, but he could be available for Week 6 against the Giants on Thursday, Oct. 9.