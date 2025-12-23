Dean (hamstring) appears to have a chance to play this week, Brooks Kubena of The Athletic reports.

Defensive coordinator Vic Fangio said that Dean is "iffy this week, which is a sign the linebacker could play in Sunday's game against the Bills. The 25-year-old was unable to return to last Saturday's win over the Commanders due to the hamstring injury, and the final decision about his chances to suit up Sunday likely depend on this week's practice participation levels.