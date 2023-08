Dean (ankle) isn't practicing Friday, Jeff McLane of the Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

Dean is listed as day-to-day, so his absence is unlikely to be an extended one. It wouldn't be surprising to see him sit out the Aug. 12 preseason opener against the Ravens, even if Dean is fully recovered by then, as the 2022 third-round pick is slated to move into a starting linebacker spot after being used in a reserve role as a rookie.