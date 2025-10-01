Dean (knee) was designated to return from the reserve/PUP list Wednesday.

The 2022 third-round pick out of Georgia has missed Philadelphia's opening four games this season due to a knee injury sustained in a wild-card win over the Packers in January. He now has 21 days to be added to the Eagles' active roster before reverting to the reserve/PUP list. It's unclear whether Dean will reclaim his starting spot once healthy, as rookie linebacker Jihaad Campbell has impressed through his first four games as a pro.