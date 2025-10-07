Eagles' Nakobe Dean: Estimated as full participant
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
The Eagles listed Dean (knee) as a full participant on Tuesday's estimated practice report.
Dean is in the final stages of his recovery from a torn left patellar tendon that he suffered during the Eagles' 2024 postseason run. He has been estimated as a full practice participant for the Eagles' two walkthrough practices this week, but his participation in Wednesday's session will shed light on his chances of making his 2025 debut against the Giants on Thursday.