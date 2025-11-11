Dean tallied seven tackles (six solo), including 1.0 sacks, and forced a fumble Monday in a 10-7 victory against the Packers.

Neither team could get much offense going, as the contest was largely dominated by defense. Dean came up with a huge play late in the second quarter, sacking Jordan Love after the Packers had reached field-goal range and forcing a fumble that was recovered by Philadelphia. Both the sack and the forced fumble were the first of the season for Dean, who missed the first five games of the campaign due to a knee injury. His seven stops Monday represented a season-high mark.