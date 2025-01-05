Dean (abdomen) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Giants.

An abdominal injury forced Dean to miss his first game of the regular season in Week 17 against the Cowboys. He was a full participant in practice this week, and he likely would've played if the Eagles had something to play for. However, Philadelphia is locked in as the No. 2 seed in the NFC, so Dean and a handful of other starters will not participate in Sunday's regular-season finale. The 2022 third-round pick will finish his third NFL regular season with 128 tackles (80 solo), including 3.0 sacks, four pass defenses (including one interception), one forced fumble and two fumble recoveries across 15 games. With Dean and Zack Baun (coach's decision) both inactive for Week 18, Jeremiah Trotter and Oren Burks will start at inside linebacker while Dallas Gant provides rotational depth.