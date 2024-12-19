Dean finished this past Sunday's 27-13 win over the Steelers with 10 tackles (seven solo) and one forced fumble.

Dean has reached double-digit combined tackles six times, four of which have come over the past five regular-season games. He's now up to 116 tackles (74 solo), including 3.0 sacks, four pass defenses (including one interception), one forced fumble and two fumble recoveries across 14 games. The 2022 third-round pick will look to add to his total during Sunday's NFC East clash against the Commanders.