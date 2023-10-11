Dean (foot) returned to practice Wednesday as a limited participant.

The Eagles designated Dean to return from injured reserve Tuesday, opening a 21-day window in which he can practice without being activated to the roster. He seemingly expects to be active much sooner than that, telling reporters Wednesday that he's almost back to 100 percent strength, Josh Tolentino of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports. He opened the season as an intriguing IDP in a three-down role and could still make good on that promise at some point in October -- possibly as soon as this Sunday against the Jets.