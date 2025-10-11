Eagles' Nakobe Dean: Limited role in season debut
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Dean played six snaps on special teams in Thursday's 34-17 loss to the Giants.
Dean made his season debut after recovering from a torn left patellar tendon. The Eagles seemingly eased him into action, and he should eventually return to at least a partial role alongside fellow linebackers Zack Baun and rookie Jihaad Campbell.
More News
-
Eagles' Nakobe Dean: All set for Week 6•
-
Eagles' Nakobe Dean: Activated from PUP list Thursday•
-
Eagles' Nakobe Dean: Could return Thursday•
-
Eagles' Nakobe Dean: Estimated as full participant•
-
Eagles' Nakobe Dean: Considered full participant Monday•
-
Eagles' Nakobe Dean: Won't be activated for Week 5•