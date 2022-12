Dean recorded six tackles (five solo) and one pass defensed in Sunday's 35-10 victory over the Titans.

Dean had not recorded more than one tackle in any other game this season, so this was certainly his most impactful outing. He was only on the field for 15 snaps (27 percent), but actually recorded five of his tackles during that span. The 21-year-old also on the field for all 23 special-teams plays.