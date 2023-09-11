Dean (foot) is expected to miss multiple weeks due to the injury he suffered in Sunday's win over the Patriots, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Dean recorded seven tackles (four solo) before exiting with the injury. in a separate tweet, Rapoport speculated the second-year-pro may be headed to IR, which if a multi-week absence is certain, would make sense. The specifics of the Georgia products injury are still unknown though, other than he was seen in a walking boot after the game. While Dean is sidelined, Christian Elliss and Nolan Smith will both be in contention for an increased role beginning Thursday against the Vikings.