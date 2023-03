Dean appeared in all 17 of the Eagles' regular-season contests and posted 13 tackles across 670 total snaps (33 on defense).

The third-round pick out of Georgia operated mostly as a special-teams contributor during his first NFL campaign. If T.J. Edwards opts to leave in free agency this summer, Dean could step into a starting role at linebacker in Year 2. However, if Edwards re-signs, Dean may once again be on the outside looking in for regular snaps on defense.