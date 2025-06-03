Eagles DC Vic Fangio said Tuesday that Dean (knee) "won't be back for awhile," Andrew DiCecco of InsideTheBirds.com reports.

Dean tore the patellar tendon in his left knee during the Eagles' wild-card win over the Packers back in January and faces a lengthy recovery process. With Dean's absence likely to extend into the regular season, Philly used its first-round pick on Jihaad Campbell (shoulder) to pair with Zack Baun at inside linebacker, though Campbell is recovering from surgery of his own to repair a torn labrum.