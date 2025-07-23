Dean (knee) was placed on the active/PUP list Wednesday, Jimmy Kempski of Philly Voice reports.

Heading into his fourth NFL season Dean is still recovering from the torn patellar tendon he suffered during Philadelphia's first-round playoff game against the Packers and is the only Eagle to start training camp on the active/PUP list. The 24-year-old had by far his most productive year last season, totalling 128 tackles and three sacks. However, first-round pick Jihaad Campbell (shoulder) was active and practicing in limited fashion during the first day of training camp, recovering quicker than expected from a torn labrum he had surgery on in March. With the starting linebackers undetermined, this news could give Campbell some helpful reps early on as Dean watches from the sideline.