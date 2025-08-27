Dean (knee) was moved to the reserve/PUP list Tuesday.

Dean will now be forced to miss at least the first four games of the 2025 campaign as he continues to recover from the torn left patellar tendon he sustained in the Eagles' wild-card win over the Packers in January. The 24-year-old took a massive step forward in his third season with Philadelphia in 2024, compiling 128 total tackles (80 solo), including 3.0 sacks, while also adding an interception, a forced fumble and two fumble recoveries over 15 regular-season contests. Once healthy, Dean figures to start alongside Zack Baun at interior linebacker for the second straight season.