Dean (hamstring) was a non-participant in practice Wednesday.

Dean hurt his hamstring Saturday against Washington and wasn't able to finish the game. Defensive coordinator Vic Fangio described the fourth-year linebacker as "iffy" Tuesday, so Dean's DNP to begin the week doesn't necessarily mean he isn't going to play Sunday against Buffalo. However, his ability to suit up is very much up in the air, and Jihaad Campbell would likely move into a starting role if the Dean is sidelined against the Bills.