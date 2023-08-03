Dean is adjusting to his new role as the starting middle linebacker, Dave Zangaro of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.

Dean only played 33 snaps on defense last season, although he was a regular on the team's special-teams unit. Now, in his second season and after the departures of T.J. Edwards and Kyzir White, Dean will see a significant shift in responsibilities. Not only will he see the field much more frequently, but he'll also be taking on play-calling duties as the MIKE linebacker in the Eagles' defense.