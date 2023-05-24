Dean expects to play a lot more in 2023 than he did in 2022, Dave Zangaro of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.

A third-round pick last spring, Dean took 340 snaps on special teams but only 34 on defense as a rookie, stuck behind a trio of linebackers (T.J. Edwards, Kyzir White, Haason Reddick) that all played 17 games. Edwards and White signed elsewhere this offseason, leaving nearly 2,000 off-ball-linebacker snaps that likely will be filled by some combination of Dean, seventh-year pro Nicholas Morrow and rookie first-round pick Nolan Smith. Dean and Smith are two of the five Eagles who were part of Georgia's dominant 2021 defense, joined by CB Kelee Ringo and DTs Jordan Davis and Jalen Carter. When it comes to IDP value, Dean has a chance to take over the three-down role in which Edwards finished last season tied for seventh among linebackers in tackles (159) and pass defenses (seven).