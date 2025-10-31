Eagles' Nakobe Dean: Role continues to expand
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Dean finished with five tackles (four solo) in Sunday's 38-20 win over the Giants.
The inside linebacker also played on a season-high 33 defensive snaps in his third game since returning from a torn left patellar tendon. Dean has 11 tackles (seven solo) across his last two games. While Philadelphia is still figuring it out its linebacker rotation, Dean made 128 tackles (80 solo) in the 2024 regular season and should remain in the mix.
More News
-
Eagles' Nakobe Dean: Limited role in season debut•
-
Eagles' Nakobe Dean: All set for Week 6•
-
Eagles' Nakobe Dean: Activated from PUP list Thursday•
-
Eagles' Nakobe Dean: Could return Thursday•
-
Eagles' Nakobe Dean: Estimated as full participant•
-
Eagles' Nakobe Dean: Considered full participant Monday•