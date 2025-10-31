Dean finished with five tackles (four solo) in Sunday's 38-20 win over the Giants.

The inside linebacker also played on a season-high 33 defensive snaps in his third game since returning from a torn left patellar tendon. Dean has 11 tackles (seven solo) across his last two games. While Philadelphia is still figuring it out its linebacker rotation, Dean made 128 tackles (80 solo) in the 2024 regular season and should remain in the mix.