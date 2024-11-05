Dean recorded two solo tackles, a pass breakup and a game-clinching interception in Sunday's 28-23 win over the Jaguars.

The inside linebacker leaped to pick off a pass in the end zone as Jacksonville was driving late in the fourth to potentially take the lead. Dean also played all 51 defensive snaps on the day. The 2022 third-round pick out of Georgia has already set career highs in nearly every major statistical category in 2024 with 60 tackles (37 solo), including 2.0 sacks, three passes defensed, an interception and a fumble recovery.