Dean suffered a torn patellar tendon in his knee during Sunday's wild-card win over the Packers and is out for the remainder of the playoffs, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Dean's absence in the middle of the Eagles' defense will be a big blow moving forward for the team. The Georgia product had a breakout third season, recording 128 combined tackles, 3.0 sacks, and four passes defended, including an interception. In his absence, Oren Burks will be called upon to step up as Philadelphia moves onto the divisional round. Although a timeline for Dean's recovery is not yet available, he may have to miss the start of next season.