Dean (pectoral) slotted in at linebacker with the third-team defense during Philadelphia's practice Monday, John McMullen of SI.com reports.

The rookie practiced alongside second-year linebacker JaCoby Stevens while Davion Taylor and Shaun Bradley saw action with the Eagles' second-string defense Monday. Dean was unable to participate in the combine ahead of the 2022 NFL Draft due to a pectoral injury, but he appears to be over this medical red flag given his participation in the Eagles' training camp thus far. The Butkus Award winner out of Georgia will have to prove himself at middle linebacker this preseason, however, as four-year veteran T.J. Edwards appears to be locked in as the starter at this position so far in training camp, according to McMullen.