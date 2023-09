Dean (foot) was seen in a walking boot following Sunday's win over the Patriots, Jeff McLane of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

Dean sustained a foot injury during Sunday's season-opening win, and while his exact diagnosis isn't yet known, it isn't encouraging to see him in a walking boot after the game, especially with the Eagles facing a short week ahead of Thursday's game against the Vikings. If he's unavailable in Week 2, Christian Elliss and Nolan Smith could see increased roles.