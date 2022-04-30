The Eagles selected Dean (pectoral) in the third round of the 2022 NFL Draft, 83rd overall.

Dean's slide became the story of Day 2 of the NFL Draft as the Georgia linebacker was expected to be an early second-round selection at worst. However, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports that teams had medical red flags related to a pectoral injury that prevented him from participating at the combine. If the medicals prove to be a non-issue, this is a strong value pick for Philadelphia. Dean was the quarterback of one of the best college football defenses in recent history. His film showed that he is quick to diagnose plays and has the closing speed to find the ball carrier and finish plays. Dean is on the smaller side for an inside linebacker at 6-foot and 225 pounds, but his football IQ and athleticism will help get him on the field once healthy.